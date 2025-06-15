Women stage empty pot protest in Andhra Pradesh

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The local residents staged a protest at the Parvathipuram municipal office on Saturday, demanding drinking water after the taps went dry following the strike by the civic engineering workers.

The residents lamented that they have been facing severe water shortage for the past week as the officials failed to provide an alternative mode of water supply and warned that they would stage a protest in front of the Collectorate with empty pots, if the issue is not solved.

Parvathipuram municipal office, with a population of about 60,000, as the municipal authorities have been supplied 5 megalitres per day (MLD) against the required 8 MLD.

While the shortage was acute during summer, even after the onset of monsoon, the situation did not improve with the ongoing strike of municipal employees.

The municipal authorities have failed to find an alternative to supply drinking water over the past week.