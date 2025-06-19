Indian Navy commissions INS Arnala in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major milestone for maritime defence, the Indian Navy formally commissioned INS Arnala, its first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), into the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan as the chief guest, while Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, hosted the ceremony.

The event marked the commissioning of the first of 16 ASW-SWC class ships being built for the Navy. Designed and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, in partnership with L&T Shipbuilders, the vessel was delivered to the Navy on May 8, 2025. Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, the ship represents India’s maritime heritage. Like the fort, which defended against multiple invasions, INS Arnala is designed to maintain a strong presence in coastal waters and counter sub-surface threats.

With over 80% indigenous content, INS Arnala integrates advanced systems developed by Indian defence firms including BEL, L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL. The project involved over 55 MSMEs, supporting domestic industry and job creation. In his address, General Chauhan emphasised India’s transition from a “Buyer’s Navy” to a “Builder’s Navy”, calling it a key pillar of India’s maritime ambitions. “In light of today’s geopolitical landscape, it is essential for our Navy to remain strong, credible, and equipped with state-of-the-art systems,” he said.

Referring to the Navy’s role in Operation Sindoor, he noted, “The deployment of 36 Indian naval ships, including a carrier battle group, had a significant deterrent effect. The Navy imposed a de facto blockade, confining Pakistan Navy units to harbour and influencing the broader battle scenario.”