Andhra Pradesh LAW Common Entrance Test 2025, PGLCET results released

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), the convening university for AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025, declared the results of the entrance exams for 2-year LLM, 3-year LLB, and 5-year integrated LLB courses on Thursday. The exams were conducted across the state on June 5.

The results were announced in Tirupati during an online event presided over by Prof. K Madhu Murthy, Chairman of the Higher Education Department, with LAWCET Convenor Prof. T Sita Kumari and SPMVV V-C Prof. Uma Vennam also in attendance.

Out of 27,253 candidates who registered for the law entrance tests, 21,251 appeared and 20,826 qualified, marking an impressive pass percentage of 98.

Women dominated the top ranks in all categories, reflecting their rising academic success in legal education. In a significant step for inclusivity, two transgender candidates who appeared for the 3-year LAWCET exam successfully qualified.

Among the top achievers, students from the combined Prakasam district stood out in the PGLCET stream. Bysani Haritha Sri from Addanki secured the state first rank with 113 marks. A former student of Siddhartha Law College, Vijayawada, Haritha aspires to become an IAS officer. She studied in Addanki and later graduated from NTR Trust Junior and Degree College, Hyderabad.

Korsapati Prashanth from Gandhi Nagar, Ongole, secured the third rank in PGLCET with 108 marks. A law graduate from Dr BR Ambedkar Law College, AU Campus, Prashanth hails from Gonugunta village in Chimakurthy mandal. Orphaned at a young age, he now lives with his sister’s family in Ongole and aims to become an advocate focused on helping the underprivileged.