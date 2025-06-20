CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Telangana to cooperate on Godavari use, avoid needless water disputes

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the Telangana government for raising objections to the Godavari–Banakacherla project, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that their arguments lack logical basis.
Naidu advised the Telangana government to focus on completing the projects it has undertaken on the Godavari River, rather than opposing the interests of the lower riparian state. He added that he would not object to Telangana’s projects on the Godavari and suggested that the Telangana government approach the Centre to secure legal permissions for its initiatives. Responding to Telangana’s objection to the Banakacherla project during a press conference held at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister proposed that both Telugu states jointly utilise the waters of the Godavari, especially those that would otherwise flow into the sea.
He said, “Both states are already using Godavari water. Apart from Polavaram, most other projects haven’t received formal approvals.”
It’s not beneficial to fight over limited Krishna river waters, says Naidu
As per the Reorganisation Act, Polavaram is under construction. We are transferring water to another basin from the last reaches of the Godavari stream.” Naidu recalled earlier disputes between officials of both states over the Krishna Barrage, which were resolved through discussions with the Governor.
“It’s not beneficial to fight over the limited waters of the Krishna. Let us continue with existing project-wise allocations until the new tribunal finalises fresh allocations. I initiated many projects in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, including Devadula and Kalwakurthy. We debated Yellampalli in the Assembly. I never objected to Kaleshwaram.”
He questioned the rationale behind disputes over water that would otherwise go unused. “If legal clarity is needed, we can engage with the Centre. Creating conflict over such usage is unreasonable. No one benefits from water disputes between the two states, it only misleads the public. There is no need for conflict. Build the projects and use the water, who’s stopping you?” The Chief Minister reiterated that his vision is for both Telugu states to emerge as number one.