CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Telangana to cooperate on Godavari use, avoid needless water disputes

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the Telangana government for raising objections to the Godavari–Banakacherla project, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that their arguments lack logical basis.

Naidu advised the Telangana government to focus on completing the projects it has undertaken on the Godavari River, rather than opposing the interests of the lower riparian state. He added that he would not object to Telangana’s projects on the Godavari and suggested that the Telangana government approach the Centre to secure legal permissions for its initiatives. Responding to Telangana’s objection to the Banakacherla project during a press conference held at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister proposed that both Telugu states jointly utilise the waters of the Godavari, especially those that would otherwise flow into the sea.

He said, “Both states are already using Godavari water. Apart from Polavaram, most other projects haven’t received formal approvals.”