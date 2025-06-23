Modi government truly empowered the poor and downtrodden: BJP SC Morcha

VIJAYAWADA: BJP SC Morcha national general secretary and MP Bhola Singh called upon party workers to actively take the Central government’s welfare programmes to the grassroots.

He was the chief guest at the State Executive Committee meeting of the SC Morcha hosted by the Andhra Pradesh BJP State Office in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by SC Morcha State president Gudise Devanand, and saw participation of BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari, SC Morcha national secretaries S Kumar and PS Ashok, and senior leaders, including Bitra Sivannarayana, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, and former MLA Dara Sambaiah.

Addressing the gathering, Bhola Singh said, “SC Morcha workers across the country must inform people about the BJP’s public welfare initiatives. The Narendra Modi government has truly worked for the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged,” he said.

Bhola Singh strongly criticised the Congress, saying, “From Nehru to Rajiv, Congress leaders spoke about poverty but did little to eradicate it. They looked down upon the poor.” In contrast, he said, under Modi’s leadership, numerous transformative programmes, especially in healthcare, education, and women’s empowerment, have been implemented.

He highlighted the increase in medical colleges over the last 11 years, and the growing representation of SCs in positions of power, including as governors, ministers, and deputy chief ministers.

Purandeswari echoed the views, and announced that Dalit outreach meetings will be conducted across bastis in Andhra Pradesh. “The Congress politicised Ambedkar’s name but never implemented his ideals. The BJP is the only party that truly respected and acted on his vision,” she asserted.

Former MLA Parigela Murali Krishna from Kurnool joined BJP on the occasion.