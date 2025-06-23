Newlywed killed, wife’s role suspected in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: In a chilling case, Tejeswar, a 32-year-old private land surveyor and dance master from Rajaveedhinagar, Gadwal Town, Telangana, was found murdered near the HNSS canal in Sugalimetta, under Panyam police station limits in Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh.
The grim discovery, made just a month after his marriage to Iswarya from Kallur, Kurnool, has sparked allegations of foul play, with the victim’s family pointing fingers at his wife and her alleged accomplices.
According to Panyam Circle Inspector Kiran Kumar, Tejeswar had been missing since June 17, prompting his brother, Tejavardhan, to file a missing person complaint with Gadwal Town Police. Using mobile location tracking, authorities located his body on June 21 near the HNSS canal.
The remains were subsequently handed over to the Gadwal police for further investigation.
‘CCTV footage helped identify car linked to crime’
“The body was found based on precise tracking, and we’ve transferred the case to Gadwal for jurisdictional reasons,” Kumar stated.
Tejavardhan, devastated by the loss, alleged that Iswarya was involved in an extramarital affair with Tirumala Rao, a bank manager in Kurnool. He further claimed that Iswarya’s mother was also romantically linked to Rao, and together they conspired to eliminate Tejeswar, perceiving him as an obstacle to their plans.
According to the brother’s complaint, the accused lured Tejeswar under the pretext of a land survey assignment, only to murder him with the help of close associates.
“Her frequent phone calls and secretive chats raised suspicions, but she dismissed them as talks with her mother,” Tejavardhan told police, noting the family’s growing concerns before the tragedy.
Gadwal Circle Inspector T Srinivas, addressing the media, revealed that CCTV footage helped identify a car linked to the crime. The vehicle’s driver and owner are currently under interrogation. “We’re investigating all possibilities, including financial disputes or personal motives,” Srinivas said, adding that the probe is ongoing. He refrained from confirming the family’s allegations but assured a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.
Tejeswar, known for his dual roles as a surveyor and a respected dance instructor, had married Iswarya on May 18 in a love marriage. His sudden disappearance and brutal murder have left his family and community grappling with grief and disbelief.
As the probe continues, Gadwal police are piecing together evidence to determine the circumstances of Tejeswar’s death and roles of those implicated.