Newlywed killed, wife’s role suspected in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: In a chilling case, Tejeswar, a 32-year-old private land surveyor and dance master from Rajaveedhinagar, Gadwal Town, Telangana, was found murdered near the HNSS canal in Sugalimetta, under Panyam police station limits in Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh.

The grim discovery, made just a month after his marriage to Iswarya from Kallur, Kurnool, has sparked allegations of foul play, with the victim’s family pointing fingers at his wife and her alleged accomplices.

According to Panyam Circle Inspector Kiran Kumar, Tejeswar had been missing since June 17, prompting his brother, Tejavardhan, to file a missing person complaint with Gadwal Town Police. Using mobile location tracking, authorities located his body on June 21 near the HNSS canal.

The remains were subsequently handed over to the Gadwal police for further investigation.

‘CCTV footage helped identify car linked to crime’

“The body was found based on precise tracking, and we’ve transferred the case to Gadwal for jurisdictional reasons,” Kumar stated.

Tejavardhan, devastated by the loss, alleged that Iswarya was involved in an extramarital affair with Tirumala Rao, a bank manager in Kurnool. He further claimed that Iswarya’s mother was also romantically linked to Rao, and together they conspired to eliminate Tejeswar, perceiving him as an obstacle to their plans.