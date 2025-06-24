TTD launches laddu vending kiosks at Tirumala; enables easy UPI payments for pilgrims

TIRUPATI: In yet another innovative pilgrim-friendly initiative, TTD has recently introduced laddu vending kiosks at Tirumala. The facility allows pilgrims to conveniently pay for additional laddus using UPI.

After payment, a receipt is generated, which can be used to collect the extra laddus.

The aim of the innovative move is to improve pilgrims’ overall experience by cutting down lengthy queues and waiting time. Through an easy-to-use interface, pilgrims can swiftly procure their laddu purchases using the kiosks.

A seamless, cashless transaction is ensured by the availability of UPI payment options.

Here is a step-by-step version of the process for using the kiosks for laddus: Pilgrims will approach the kiosk installed near the laddu distribution counters. Pilgrims will have two options: one for those with a valid darshan ticket and another for those without a darshan ticket.

The in-built system will verify the ticket details and pilgrims can buy up to two laddus per head. For those who do not have darshan ticket, laddus would be vended on the basis of Aadhaar card and pay through UPI.

Pilgrims can collect the printed receipt and proceed to the laddu counters to receive their laddus. Pilgrims expressed immense pleasure at this innovative initiative of TTD.