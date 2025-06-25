APPGECET-2025 results out: 93.55% candidates qualify for M.Tech, M.Pharm admissions

VISAKHAPATNAM: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET-2025) were released on Tuesday by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, with 93.55% of candidates qualifying for admission into M.Tech and M.Pharm courses.

Out of 14,231 registered candidates, 12,019 appeared for the examination, and 11,244 qualified. Among them, 5,931 male candidates appeared, with 5,491 qualifying (92.58%), while 6,088 female candidates appeared, and 5,753 qualified, recording a 94.50% pass rate.

Andhra University (AU) conducted APPGECET-2025 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The examination was held across six sessions from June 6 to 8 at 18 centres located in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, Telangana.

The entrance test was conducted in 13 subjects spanning engineering and pharmacy disciplines. Rank cards can be downloaded from the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET and are also available through the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s WhatsApp Governance number: 9552300009.

AU Vice-Chancellor and APPGECET-2025 Chairman Prof. GP Raja Sekhar, along with Convener Mallikarjuna Rao Pasumarthi, expressed their gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Government and APSCHE for the trust placed in them. They also thanked Education Minister Nara Lokesh for assigning them the responsibility of conducting the examination successfully.