File counter on Jagan’s security, Andhra Pradesh HC asks government

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the State government to file a detailed counter regarding the security for YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Later, the court adjourned the hearing to July 15.

A petition was filed by Jagan in May this year, seeking reinstatement of Z category security due to perceived threat to his life.

The Centre, represented by Deputy Solicitor General Pasala Ponna Rao, informed the court that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) reported no threat to Jagan’s life, submitting written details to support the claim.

Jagan’s counsel, Yarramreddy Nagireddy, argued that both the Centre and the State government have been negligent in ensuring the YSRCP chief’s safety, citing recent incidents as evidence.

He informed the court that the former Chief Minister’s requests for CRPF or NSG protection had been ignored.

Special Government Pleader Yathindra Dev countered that Jagan has already been provided Z+ category security with a 58-member team.

After hearing arguments from all the parties, the court ordered a detailed response from both the Centre and the State government on Jagan’s security.