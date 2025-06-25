NDA government betrayed jobless youth and students, says former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP-led NDA government for betraying unemployed youth and students. In a post on X, he praised participants of the YSRCP-organised statewide ‘Yuvatha Poru’, commending their efforts to highlight the government’s failure to deliver on election promises.

Jagan expressed outrage over the police lathi-charge on peacefully protesting students in Narasaraopet, questioning the coalition’s violent response to youth submitting a representation to the District Collector.

Recalling the TDP’s election promise of Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for the unemployed, he said it remains unfulfilled even after one year. He also criticised the coalition for neglecting education schemes. He highlighted that Rs 4,200 crore in fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena remains pending across six quarters from January 2024 to June 2025, with only Rs 750 crore released.

Similarly, Rs 2,200 crore is due under the Vasathi Deevena for two instalments. This Rs 6,400 crore shortfall has forced many students to abandon education for work, he said. Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of suppressing dissent instead of fulfilling commitments, labelling the Narasaraopet lathi-charge as evidence of the NDA’s oppressive ‘Red Book’ governance.