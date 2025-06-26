Andhra’s first Smart Bazaar to come up in Nellore city

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana, who represents the Nellore City constituency, is personally overseeing the project along with NMC engineers. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is expected to inaugurate the Smart Bazaar upon completion. The project is envisioned as a flagship pilot under the coalition government’s urban innovation mission. “This is not just a market; it’s a platform for women to achieve financial independence and dignity. Nearly 200 women will gain direct livelihood opportunities here, making it one of the largest such initiatives under the new government,” a senior municipal official told TNIE.

Funding is sourced from multiple streams: Rs 3 crore from MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas), Rs 3 crore from the Swachh Andhra initiative, and the remainder through beneficiary contributions and bank loans. Each shop allottee will receive a Rs 1.5 lakh loan from banks.

Once operational, the Smart Bazaar will host a diverse range of shops, including fast-food stalls, tea centres, boutique outlets, textile shops, vegetable stalls, and ice cream and cold drink parlours.

Authorities are ensuring all essential amenities are in place—clean drinking water, electricity, Wi-Fi, public restrooms, 24/7 security, and designated parking zones. As of now, 35–40% of the work has been completed, and officials are confident the remaining construction will be finished within the next three months.