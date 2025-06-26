YSRCP takes up campaign to expose NDA government’s failures

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a five-week mass outreach programme titled ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ on Wednesday, aimed at exposing the coalition government’s failure to fulfil its election promises.

Addressing a gathering of MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and party coordinators in Vijayawada, Jagan outlined a strategy to inform the public about the unkept promises of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan inaugurated the campaign by releasing a QR code that provides access to Naidu’s manifesto, detailing the benefits each family was promised but allegedly denied. The initiative aims to highlight the ‘loss’ caused to eligible families during the NDA’s one-year rule, and contrast it with the benefits the YSRCP claims it would have delivered if in power.

Sugavasi joins YSRCP

Sugavasi Balasubrahmanyam, who quit the TDP recently, joined the YSRCP in the presence of party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. Sugavasi said their family has chosen to stand with Jagan for the welfare of people, and to uphold their self-respect.