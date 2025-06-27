Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu leads campaign against drugs

GUNTUR: In a decisive move to combat drug abuse, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched a full-scale campaign against ganja and narcotics, vowing to make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, scores of students, government employees, and people rallied behind the slogan ‘No Drugs Bro’, symbolising a united front in the fight against substance abuse.

Naidu joined citizens and students on a walkathon in Guntur, from Fever Hospital Junction to Mirchi Dhaba. Holding banners and chanting slogans, participants pledged their support for a drug-free society. Addressing the gathering after the rally, the Chief Minister underlined the government’s firm stance: “We will not tolerate drugs in any form. Those who sell ganja or narcotics will face strict action, including property confiscation.”

As part of its intensified crackdown on drug abuse, the State government announced it will confiscate the properties of individuals involved in the cultivation, transportation, or sale of drugs. To encourage public participation, dedicated citizen-reporting channels have been introduced, including a WhatsApp helpline (8977781972) and a toll-free number (1972), enabling people to report drug-related activities while maintaining anonymity.

The State government is also expanding its rehabilitation infrastructure with the establishment of 56 new de-addiction centres, including three of world-class standard. Additionally, fast-track courts for NDPS cases are being set up in key cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, and Tirupati.

To promote long-term awareness and prevention, schools will launch ‘Eagle Clubs’, while celebrities and influencers are being urged to actively participate in anti-drug campaigns. The State government will also leverage technology, deploying drones and extensive CCTV networks, to monitor and curb drug-related activities more effectively.