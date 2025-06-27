Andhra Pradesh Minister Anagani orders statewide probe into fake e-stamp scam

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has ordered a statewide probe into the fake e-stamp scam uncovered in Kalyandurg of Anantapur district.

During a review meeting with senior officials, the minister directed the Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of the Registration Department to examine the entire e-stamp issuance process and identify loopholes. He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved, regardless of their position, and stressed the need to safeguard the integrity of the system through robust measures.

Meanwhile, former Anantapur MP and YSRCP leader Talari Rangaiah alleged a multi-crore scam involving Kalyandurgam MLA A Surendra Babu.

He accused the MLA of securing massive bank loans using forged documents through SR Constructions, in collusion with his associate, ‘Mee Seva Babu’.

At a press conference, Rangaiah demanded a CBI probe, questioning the police’s delay in producing four detained individuals and threatened to file a habeas corpus petition. He also sought clarification on the reported seizure of 2 kg of gold and `2 crore in cash from Babu’s residence.