Big crane set up at Polavaram hydroelectric station

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) Director (Hydel) M Sujaya Kumar has emphasised that the hydroelectric power station at Polavaram should be completed in line with the main Polavaram project timeline.

He instructed GENCO officials and the contracting agency to prepare a comprehensive action plan to ensure timely completion. He stressed that the hydropower station works should progress simultaneously with the diaphragm wall and ECRF works of the Polavaram project. On Friday, Sujay Kumar inaugurated a critical 150/30-ton capacity crane at the Polavaram Hydroelectric Station after conducting a puja. He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the crane.

This electrically operated overhead traveller crane will be used for installing major components such as turbines and generators at the hydropower station.

Satish Babu Angara, Chief Operating Officer of MEIL, stated that two additional cranes with a capacity of 225/40 tonnes will be installed soon. He informed Director Sujay Kumar that installation works of the turbines and generators will commence shortly, and eight generators have already arrived at the project site.