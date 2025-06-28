Lease system for minor minerals from June 30 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government has announced the reintroduction of an application-based lease system for minor minerals, marking a major reform in the State’s mineral resource management.

The initiative, introduced under the Minor Mineral Policy 2025, was formalised through G.O. Ms. No. 57 dated April 18. The policy aims to streamline the allocation and regulation of minor minerals, including granite, marble, and construction materials.

To support this move, the government issued amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1966, through G.O. Ms. No. 100 on June 26.

Officials said the reforms are intended to enhance transparency and extend greater benefits to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and infrastructure developers.

Starting June 30 at 9 am, applications for new leases on government lands can be submitted via the Mines Department’s Single Desk Portal (http://www.mines.ap.gov.in/mining). The reform is expected to boost economic activity and employment generation.