‘Mee Seva Babu’ held for e-stamp fraud in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: MeeSeva Administrator Boya Yarrappa and two others have been arrested for irregularities in e-stamp issuance in Kalyanadurgam town.

Disclosing the details to the media, Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) P Jagdeesh said that Boya Yarrappa, also known as MeeSeva Babu, along with Mohan Babu and Bhuvaneshwar, were taken into custody. Authorities seized three mobile phones, three computers with printer-cum-scanners, two printers, a laptop, 88 blank e-stamp certificates, and seven used e-stamp certificates from their possession.

The case stems from a complaint filed by G Satish Babu, AGM of SRC Infra Developer Private Limited. He alleged that e-stamps purchased for routine transactions from the Babu MeeSeva Centre in Kalyanadurgam appeared suspicious. Police found that the accused had drawn 15,851 e-stamp certificates from the Stock Holding Corporation of India in Kurnool.

According to police, SRC and its affiliated entities deposited around Rs 32 lakh into MeeSeva Babu’s account for stamp duty. However, only about Rs 6.52 lakh was remitted to the government, leaving nearly Rs 25.48 lakh unaccounted for. Further investigation is underway.