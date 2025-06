VIJAYAWADA: Unveiled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Tourism Tech AI 2.0 Conclave in Vijayawada on Friday, state-of-the-art caravans usher in a new chapter in travel and tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

In collaboration with Hyderabad Luxe Caravans, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) showcased two high-end caravans, a 10 or 12-seater, and a 6-seater at the conclave.

The luxurious vehicles drew widespread attention for their stylish design, and premium amenities. Each caravan is fully equipped with star hotel-grade features, including a bed, a mini-conference area, television, fridge, microwave, kitchen, AC, washroom, sound system, and security cameras.

The State government is set to unveil the new caravan tourism policy by July 30. It is aimed at bridging the shortage of star hotel rooms in popular tourist circuits. By then, the government plans to deploy more caravans across major tourist destinations.

The caravan cost for a family of 12, including two children, will be less than car travel and star hotel accommodation, besides the rich experience.

Explaining the bold new initiative, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Amrapali Kata, said, “Construction of star hotels is a costly affair. That’s why we are introducing luxury caravans to overcome the shortage of rooms. The high-end facilities in the caravans will amaze tourists.”