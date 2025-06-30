Hyderabad devotees offer Golden Bonam to Goddess Durga

VIJAYAWADA: On the auspicious occasion of Ashada Masam, the Bhagyanagar Ummadi Devalaya Committee from Hyderabad offered Bonams, including a Golden Bonam, to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga at Indrakeeladri on Sunday. Continuing their annual tradition, the committee arrived with a grand procession featuring traditional dances and music, accompanied by hundreds of devotees.

The Bonam, a sacred offering made in a pot containing rice, jaggery, curd, and other ingredients, was presented to the Goddess with devotion. Endowments Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy and Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik welcomed the committee and facilitated a special darshan of the Goddess.

The Golden Bonam was offered by the hands of the Minister and temple priests. Around 500 devotees participated in the sacred event, seeking the well-being and prosperity of the Telugu people. Meanwhile, thousands of devotees thronged the temple. Due to the heavy turnout, the Rs 500 special darshan was cancelled. Devotees offering Ashada Sare received Vedasirvachanam and prasadam. Rituals like Suryopasana, Chandi Homam, and Laksha Kunkumarchana were also performed.