AP Home Minister Anita vows swift justice, announces police upgrades

ANANTAPUR: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita on Saturday stressed the need for swift justice, announcing measures to ensure that criminals are punished within 100 days of a crime.

Speaking as the chief guest at the passing-out parade of 394 newly trained sub-inspectors at the Police Training College in Anantapur, she said the event symbolised the State government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement. “This milestone marks the beginning of a crucial journey for these officers,” Anita said, congratulating the officers. She also felicitated top performers with medals, certificates, and the Chief Minister’s pistols.

With 97 women among the trainees, she underscored the collective responsibility of law enforcement to protect women and children, especially in light of rising crimes against them. Highlighting the importance of modern policing, Anita urged the officers to leverage technology and cyber labs to combat cybercrimes and other emerging threats. She announced plans to install 1 lakh CCTV cameras across the State and equip each police station with two drones.

Reaffirming the State government’s commitment to making AP drug-free, she cited the seizure of one lakh kg of ganja in the past nine months as part of the crackdown on narcotics. Addressing staffing challenges, she assured that the government would soon fill 6,100 pending constable posts, which had been delayed due to legal hurdles. Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the department’s commitment to law and order.