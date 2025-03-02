Centre sanctions Rs 223 crore for rural roads & bridges in Andhra

GUNTUR: The Central government has approved Rs 223.65 crore for road and bridge construction projects in the State under Phase 3 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandrasekhar announced on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kolanukonda on Saturday, he said Guntur received the highest share, with Rs 143.24 crore, while other districts were allotted Rs 80.41 crore. The funding follows a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and the State government.

A total of 20 road projects covering 138.93 km will be built at a cost of Rs 123.46 crore, with Rs 74.076 crore from the Centre and Rs 49.384 crore from the State. Four bridges spanning 1,036.22 meters will be constructed with an investment of Rs 100.19 crore, including Rs 28.74 crore from the Centre and Rs 71.45 crore from the State.

In Guntur, 12 road projects covering 78.51 km have been sanctioned with Rs 89.24 crore. The Centre will contribute Rs 53.544 crore, while the State will provide Rs 35.696 crore. A key bridge project at Annvaram Dalitwada via Thumuluru and Hanumanpalem has been allotted Rs 54 crore, with Rs 10.36 crore from the Centre and Rs 43.64 crore from the State.