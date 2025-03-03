Samagra Shiksha: Students urged to focus on vocational skills in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao emphasised the need to encourage students to pursue vocational skills along with academics.

Speaking at a five-day training programme for vocational trainers at Maris Stella College, Vijayawada, on Sunday, the project director stated that Samagra Shiksha offers vocational education courses in 10 trades for students from Class 9 to Class 12.

“No student should be left behind due to a lack of academic interest. Some may prefer sports, while others may be inclined towards science. It is our responsibility to identify their interests and provide specialised training,” he said, adding that vocational courses help reduce dropout rates.

He highlighted that many foreign countries incorporate vocational education from the primary level. In the first phase, IT training is being conducted at Maris Stella College, while Agriculture, Food Processing, Healthcare, Home Appliances, and Garment Making are being covered at St. Joseph’s College, Guntur.

The training’s first phase will conclude on March 4, followed by the second phase from March 7 for Beauty & Wellness, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Automotive, and Electronics & Hardware. Around 2,000 trainers are undergoing training across these 10 trades, Project Director Srinivasa Rao informed.