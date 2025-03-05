Rs 9.86 crore sanctioned for road works in Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri constituency in Guntur district is set to get a major infrastructure boost, as the government has sanctioned Rs 9.86 crore for the development of three key roads connecting Duggirala-Kollipara, Undavalli-Yerrabalem via Penumaka, and Duggirala-Pedapalem, while the expansion of the Tenali roads into four-lane highway has also been approved to enhance regional connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and boost economic growth.

Minister Nara Lokesh has played a crucial role in pushing the projects. The government has allocated Rs 2.86 crore for the Duggirala-Kollipara road

(4 km), Rs 5 crore for the Undavalli-Yerrabalem via Penumaka road (6.45 km), and Rs 2 crore for the Duggirala-Pedapalem road (3-6.2 km). With this funding, the long-overdue road infrastructure improvements in Mangalagiri constituency are finally taking shape, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for thousands of daily commuters.

Simultaneously, the Tenali-Guntur via Nara Koduru and Tenali-Vijayawada via Mangalagiri roads will be widened into four-lane highways covering over 40 km in total. These roads serve as crucial links for thousands of commuters every day, and the expansion is expected to significantly reduce congestion.

The government has already sanctioned Rs 1.12 crore for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and officials have commenced field visits to conduct surveys, collect measurements, and finalise plans.

For years, these roads have suffered from neglect, making travel difficult due to potholes and poor maintenance. Heavy traffic between Tenali, Guntur, and Vijayawada has only worsened the situation, impacting businesses, transportation, and daily life. Now, with the coalition government prioritizing infrastructure, these long-standing issues are finally being addressed. Once completed, the widened roads will provide seamless connectivity between key towns, boosting trade and improving the overall economy of the region.

Responding to public demand, Nara Lokesh has directed officials to accelerate the DPR process and ensure timely execution.

Additionally, immediate repair work has been carried out to fix potholes, providing short-term relief even before major construction begins. His efforts reflect a commitment to ensuring better travel conditions for residents.

The development of these roads, covering over 40 km in total, is expected to improve safety, reduce travel time, and enhance regional economic activity. Residents of Mangalagiri, Tenali, and surrounding areas can look forward to a modernized road network that will drive growth and improve their quality of life.