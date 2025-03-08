Make Yuvatha Poru a grand success, YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy exhorts cadres

Andhra Pradesh

Regarding the Formation Day of YSRCP, Sajjala instructed the local leaders and cadres to organise grand celebrations from village to state level.
VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy conducted a teleconference with district presidents, MLAs, constituency in-charges, regional coordinators, heads of affiliated wings, secretaries, and key leaders and called for their active participation in ‘Yuvatha Poru’, highlighting the alleged failure of the coalition government and marking the party’s Formation Day.

During the teleconference, Sajjala emphasised that Yuvatha Poru, led by YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, aims to exert pressure on the coalition government which, he claimed, had deceived lakhs of students and youth. He directed the party rank and file, students, youth and parents to take part in the rallies planned across the collectorates in the State.

Recalling the YSRCP’s previous successful state-wide protests against the government’s anti-farmer policies and excessive electricity charges, Sajjala urged the district presidents to coordinate effectively to ensure a ‘third consecutive triumph’ in the form of Yuvatha Poru.

Regarding the Formation Day of YSRCP, Sajjala instructed the local leaders and cadres to organise grand celebrations from village to state level.

