Amaravati & Srikakulam airports: Tenders to select consultant invited

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: In a significant move to boost infrastructure and connectivity in the State, especially in the capital region, the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) has invited tenders for selecting a consultant to conduct a pre-feasibility study and prepare a Techno-Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for the development of greenfield international airports in Amaravati and Srikakulam.

The corporation issued an e-tender notification on March 7, announcing that technical bids will be opened on March 24, followed by financial bids on March 27.

The selected consultant will be responsible for preparing a detailed TEFR, identifying technical and economic factors influencing the development and operation of the proposed airports. The scope of work includes preparing a concept master plan as per current guidelines, creating a financial model, structuring the project, conducting environmental and social impact studies, and facilitating approvals from relevant government organisations.

The consultant must conduct the pre-feasibility study with consideration of the proposed Amaravati airport’s location within the State capital region and the Srikakulam airport’s coastal positioning. The study will assess land suitability, traffic demand, economic and financial viability, expansion potential, and market demand. The assessment will also analyse aviation sector trends, air traffic growth projections, and anticipated demand for aviation hubs, Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) facilities, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, and aerospace and defence manufacturing industries over the next 35 years.