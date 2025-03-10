Centre approves 100 electric buses for Guntur city

GUNTUR: The Central Government has sanctioned 100 electric buses for Guntur city, promoting eco-friendly urban transport, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

On Sunday, the minister inspected the NTR Bus Stand in Guntur, accompanied by local leaders and officials, to assess infrastructure and discuss deployment plans.

Pemmasani stated that the government is committed to modernising urban transport, ensuring each city receives 100 electric buses.

Separate allocations have been made for Mangalagiri and Guntur. These buses will cover approximately 200 km per charge, operating under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Centre will provide viability gap funding, compensating up to Rs 25 per km for revenue deficits.

The Minister stressed the need for dedicated charging and maintenance facilities, requiring five acres of land. Discussions were held with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Konakalla Narayana regarding the allocation of space within the existing 20-acre bus stand. Authorities are considering relocating the RTC garage to create space and generate additional revenue.

Pemmasani emphasised the importance of modernising the bus stand, improving restrooms, waiting areas, and other passenger amenities. During his visit, passengers raised concerns about long wait times and inadequate facilities. Responding immediately, he directed officials to increase booking counters and improve RTC Cargo Services.

Several officials, including MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed, former MLA Ravi Venkataramana, and RTC Executive Director Nagendra Prasad, participated in the inspection. The initiative is expected to enhance public transport, ensuring eco-friendly, efficient travel solutions for commuters in Guntur.