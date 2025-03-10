Shepherd’s red cloth signal averts train mishap near Adavayya Colony in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: A major train accident was averted on Sunday near Adavayya Colony under Gudur railway junction limits when a local shepherd, Sunil, spotted a fractured rail track and quickly warned an approaching train.

The incident took place as the Howrah-Yeshvantpur Express was heading to Tirupati from Gudur.

Noticing the damaged track, Sunil acted swiftly, waving a red cloth to signal the train. The loco pilot responded immediately, applying emergency brakes and stopping the train before it could reach the broken section.

Railway officials, alerted to the situation, rushed to the site and carried out urgent repairs, restoring services on the Gudur-Tirupati route.

A senior railway official commended both the shepherd’s vigilance and the loco pilot’s quick action, emphasising that their timely response prevented a possible catastrophe.

Authorities later praised Sunil’s bravery, highlighting his crucial role in ensuring passenger safety and urging people to remain alert near railway tracks.