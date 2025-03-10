TDP selects Beeda, BT Naidu and Greeshma as party candidates for three MLC seats

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday night announced the names of Kavali Greeshma, Beeda Ravichandra and BT Naidu as party candidates for three MLC seats under the MLAs’ quota.

The selected candidates — Greeshma, Ravichandra and Naidu — represent a strategic blend of social diversity, and regional representation, reflecting TDP’s focus on inclusivity.

However, the BJP, an alliance partner contesting one of the five MLC seats, is yet to name its candidate. As of the latest updates, the BJP central leadership is still deliberating, leaving several hopefuls anxiously awaiting clarity.

The TDP has left two of the five MLC seats for its allies JSP and BJP respectively. JSP candidate Konidela Nagababu, brother of party chief Pawan Kalyan, filed his nomination papers on Friday, signalling swift action from the ally. Meanwhile, TDP and BJP candidates are scheduled to file their nominations on Monday.

Naidu, after much brainstorming, balancing community representation, and party loyalty, finalised the three candidates, who belong to SC and BC communities.

Greeshma, daughter of former Assembly Speaker Prathibha Bharathi, belongs to the SC community, and hails from Srikakulam district.