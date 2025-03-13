Women’s rights and safety our top priority: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been at the forefront of women’s empowerment, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu credited party founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao for granting women equal property rights.

Participating in a short discussion on women’s empowerment in the Assembly on Wednesday, Naidu highlighted various initiatives introduced by TDP governments over the years to support women. He also took a dig at YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming that the previous chief minister had denied property rights to his mother and sister.

“In 1986, NTR granted property rights to women, and in 2005, the Centre enacted it as law. Yet, the former chief minister failed to provide property shares to his mother or sister. How can someone who denied his own family their rightful inheritance speak about women’s rights? Leadership requires setting an example and being accountable to the people,” Naidu asserted.