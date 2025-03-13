Women’s rights and safety our top priority: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been at the forefront of women’s empowerment, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu credited party founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao for granting women equal property rights.
Participating in a short discussion on women’s empowerment in the Assembly on Wednesday, Naidu highlighted various initiatives introduced by TDP governments over the years to support women. He also took a dig at YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, claiming that the previous chief minister had denied property rights to his mother and sister.
“In 1986, NTR granted property rights to women, and in 2005, the Centre enacted it as law. Yet, the former chief minister failed to provide property shares to his mother or sister. How can someone who denied his own family their rightful inheritance speak about women’s rights? Leadership requires setting an example and being accountable to the people,” Naidu asserted.
Emphasising TDP’s long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment, the Chief Minister said sustainable development is possible only when women are empowered.
“Despite years of independence and global progress, discrimination against women persists. Even in developed nations like the United States, gender equality remains a challenge,” he observed.
Naidu stressed that both the NDA government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh are prioritising women’s welfare.
“Empowerment is key to progress. NTR introduced several welfare schemes for women, and we have always ensured they remain central to our policies. True equality means granting women not only equal rights but also economic and social upliftment,” Naidu affirmed.
He highlighted initiatives promoting girls’ education, such as providing free bicycles for students from Class 8 to 10 and establishing schools. He also noted that Prathibha Bharathi was appointed Assembly Speaker to ensure women’s representation.
“Today, both India’s President and Finance Minister are women. In our government, we have three female ministers and 21 women MLAs. A Dalit woman is going to be an MLC soon. The Women’s Reservation Bill, once implemented, will ensure 75 women MLAs in the Assembly,” he added.
Naidu recalled that in 1983, NTR established Padmavathi Women’s University to promote education for women. TDP also ensured primary schools every 1 km, upper primary schools every 3 km, high schools every 5 km, junior colleges in every mandal, and engineering and medical colleges in every district.
“When I became chief minister in 1995, I introduced 33% reservation for women in education, employment, and politics. Many criticised this decision, but it has enabled women to excel in all fields today. Previously, dowry was a major issue, but now, the trend has reversed, and families are giving dowry to well-educated women,” Naidu said. He cited the example of Surya Kumari, who became a Group 1 officer due to women’s reservation policies and now plays a key role in policy-making as Secretary of Women and Child Welfare.
Naidu also highlighted TDP-led schemes such as Thalli Bidda Express, NTR Baby Kits, Thalliki Vandanam, Anna Amrutha Hastam, Bal Amrutham, Balikala Raksha, Pellikanuka, community weddings, free health check-ups for women, and improved sanitation facilities to ensure their dignity and safety.
Informing the House that 7,338 self-help groups (SHGs) and 18 urban federations were formed in the past nine months, the Chief Minister revealed the government disbursed Rs 4,217 crore in Stree Nidhi loans to 4.91 lakh DWCRA groups. Through bank linkages, loans worth Rs 1.33 lakh crore were facilitated for 51 lakh women. Additionally, Rs 238 crore in interest-free loans was provided to SC/ST women, along with Rs 235 crore for women street vendors.
“We introduced the Shakti App with 13 safety features and established 164 Shakti teams. Andhra Pradesh will become a drug-free State. Protecting women’s rights, dignity, and safety is our top priority. No matter where a woman lives, we will ensure she can work and live with dignity. Any threats to women, whether online or offline, will be dealt with strictly,” Naidu said. He concluded by praising the resilience of Amaravati’s women, who he said bravely fought for five years to safeguard their rights and the capital despite when surveillance drones were hovering over their houses.