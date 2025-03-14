Celestial wedding of Lord Srinivasa to be held in Amaravati on March 15

GUNTUR: The celestial wedding of Lord Srinivasa will be held at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati, on March 15, Saturday, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu stated that all preparations are in place for a smooth and grand celebration.

Addressing the media alongside TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and board members on Thursday, Naidu said the Srinivasa Kalyanam would bring divine blessings and prosperity to the region.

The executive offficer also announced that, as per Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s direction, the official launch of Amaravati’s reconstruction works would follow the ceremony.

With tenders finalised for projects worth Rs 37,000 crore, the timing of the event is considered highly auspicious.

To accommodate around 27,000 devotees, elaborate arrangements have been made. Priests, Vedic scholars, and artists from the Annamacharya project will arrive from Tirumala to perform the rituals.

The venue will be adorned with decorative lights, and LED screens will be set up for devotees. Security has been tightened with 160 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams personnel and 600 police officers deployed. Additionally, 70 CCTV cameras and five drones will monitor the event.