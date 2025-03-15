Andhra Government declares half-day for schools as mercury rises

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has declared that all schools for Classes I to IX will operate on half-day schedules starting this Saturday, continuing until the academic year’s final working day on April 23.

The revised school timings will be from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm across all school managements, including Government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal, Private Aided, and Private Recognised Unaided schools.

For schools serving as SSC examination centres, the timing will be shifted to the afternoon, from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

School Education Department Director Vijay Rama Raju V confirmed the enforcement of these half-day timings as outlined in the academic calendar.