Andhra Government declares half-day for schools as mercury rises

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has declared that all schools for Classes I to IX will operate on half-day schedules starting this Saturday, continuing until the academic year’s final working day on April 23.
The revised school timings will be from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm across all school managements, including Government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal, Private Aided, and Private Recognised Unaided schools.
For schools serving as SSC examination centres, the timing will be shifted to the afternoon, from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm.
School Education Department Director Vijay Rama Raju V confirmed the enforcement of these half-day timings as outlined in the academic calendar.
He also specified that the second Saturday of April will be treated as a working day. “It is imperative that schools ensure access to adequate drinking water, with assistance from Gram Panchayats and the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department,” he said.
Further measures were outlined to protect students from heat-related illnesses. Schools are required to have Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets available, in collaboration with the Medical & Health Department. Mid-day meals should include buttermilk, with support from local communities and voluntary organisations.
These meals must be prepared and served before students leave at the end of school hours. Officials have been instructed to monitor these measures to ensure the well-being of both students and teachers. The new schedule will not affect the dates set for the SA-2 exam for Classes I to IX.