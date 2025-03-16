Guntur Mayor Kavati Naidu quits, alleges political humiliation

GUNTUR: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu resigned, citing severe humiliation by the coalition government. At a press conference, he revealed that his chamber was locked and the standing committee was formed without his involvement.

He accused TDP leaders of purchasing corporators and threatening them. Naidu also alleged that the commissioner deliberately sidelined him in key decisions, worsening tensions. Both the mayor and the municipal commissioner traded corruption allegations, deepening the crisis.

Naidu stated that officials scheduled a standing committee meeting on the 17th without informing him, despite his role as chairman. “It is my duty to decide the agenda, but they are proceeding without me. Officials even engage in theatrics when I attempt to acces s my chamber,” he lamented.

He also claimed no other mayor in Guntur’s history had faced such humiliation. “They are trying to file cases against me. I became mayor thanks to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s grace. We will not remain silent if they attempt to rename PVK vegetable market,” he warned.