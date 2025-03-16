TTD hosts celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam at Venkatapalem, thousands of devotees attend

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organised Srinivasa Kalyanam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem on Saturday evening. Thousands of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented Pattu Vastrams to Utsava deities in a traditional manner at the Kalyana Vedika. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, State Ministers and other dignitaries attended the celestial wedding, which was conducted under the supervision of Chief Priest Venugopala Deekshitulu and Archaka Sai Swamy. Mukhya Archaka Kiran Swamy was also present. The beautifully decorated Saptadwara-Ananda Nilayam stage captivated devotees, while renowned Carnatic musicians Nithyasree Mahadevan and Priya Sisters enchanted the devotees with devotional rendition of Annamacharya Sankeertans.

The atmosphere was further elevated by the presence of Sri Pedda Jeeyangar and Sri Chinna Jeeyangar of Tirumala along with several other revered pontiffs.

The major highlight of the event was the dedicated service of 1,500 Srivari Sevaks, who assisted in Annaprasadam distribution, crowd management, and providing sacred items like Srivari laddus, turmeric, vermilion, Kankanams, Pustaka Prasadam, and Akshatas.