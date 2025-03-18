‘I’m responsible for TDP’s 2004, 2019 poll defeats’: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took responsibility for the TDP defeats in the 2004 and 2019 elections.

“We lost elections sometimes, and we are the reason for that. In fact, I was responsible for the debacles in 2004 and 2019,” Naidu admitted on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

He recalled that his intense focus on work and his drive to achieve results led to a lack of coordination with party leaders and MLAs during those elections. Naidu emphasized that sustained electoral success requires addressing people’s immediate concerns while also communicating long-term objectives and involving the public in the process.

“As promised under the ‘Super Six’ initiative, we will implement the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme in May, providing Rs 15,000 in financial aid to mothers of school-going children,” Naidu announced. He said that under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, Rs 20,000 assistance will be credited to farmers annually, including the Centre’s share in three instalments.