Rs 250 crore corruption in NREGS during YSRCP regime, says Andhra Dy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over irregularities in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan revealed that corruption amounting to Rs 250 crore occurred during the previous YSRCP government.
During the Question Hour, Pawan stated that a Social Audit conducted across 546 mandals brought the irregularities to light. He assured that the audit would be concluded by March 31. “The Project Director has ordered recovery of Rs 71 crore out of the Rs 250 crore. However, the remaining amount lacks sufficient evidence for recovery,” he explained.
Highlighting specific instances, he said that wrong entries in muster rolls and the use of machinery in NREGS projects were widespread.
The Panchayat Raj department’s social audit team in Kurnool alone identified irregularities in 16 out of 25 mandals, involving 520 individuals. The misappropriation of funds amounted to Rs 74,57,280, of which Rs 13,35,416 have been recovered so far.
To curb corruption in NREGS, the government has introduced measures such as surprise inspections by vigilance, social and quality control wings, and stringent checks for online-assigned work. A state-level flying squad has been established to conduct field inspections, review muster rolls, and ensure compliance with norms, alongside taking prompt disciplinary action against offenders.
Clarifying wage-related concerns, Pawan noted that wage enhancements fall under the Centre’s jurisdiction. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the daily wage rate has been fixed at Rs 300 by the Union government.