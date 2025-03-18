Rs 250 crore corruption in NREGS during YSRCP regime, says Andhra Dy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over irregularities in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan revealed that corruption amounting to Rs 250 crore occurred during the previous YSRCP government.

During the Question Hour, Pawan stated that a Social Audit conducted across 546 mandals brought the irregularities to light. He assured that the audit would be concluded by March 31. “The Project Director has ordered recovery of Rs 71 crore out of the Rs 250 crore. However, the remaining amount lacks sufficient evidence for recovery,” he explained.

Highlighting specific instances, he said that wrong entries in muster rolls and the use of machinery in NREGS projects were widespread.