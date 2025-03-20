Andhra Pradesh government appoints cabinet-level advisors to drive key sectors

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to accelerate growth in crucial sectors, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed four distinguished experts as honorary advisors with the rank of Cabinet ministers. The appointments, announced on Wednesday, are effective for two years from the date of assuming charge.

Forensic science veteran Dr KPC Gandhi, former Director of the AP Forensic Science Laboratory, has been appointed Honorary Advisor (Forensic Sciences). His responsibilities include modernising forensic labs, enhancing DNA sequencing capabilities, and improving evidence-handling efficiency to support law enforcement.

Padma Bhushan awardee and Bharat Biotech Co-Founder Suchitra Ella has been named Honorary Advisor (Handlooms & Handicrafts Development). She will focus on expanding market access for artisans, promoting sustainable production methods, and advancing skill development in the sector.

Renowned defence expert G Satheesh Reddy will serve as Honorary Advisor (Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing). His role involves steering Andhra Pradesh toward becoming a global defence hub by fostering industrial corridors and integrating AI and cybersecurity into defence production.