Another setback for YSRCP as MLC Marri Rajasekhar resigns

GUNTUR: In a fresh setback to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), MLC Marri Rajasekhar resigned from the Legislative Council on Wednesday, urging Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju to accept his resignation immediately.

Speaking to the media in the Council lobby, Rajasekhar stated that he would consult his supporters in Chilakaluripet before making a final decision on leaving the YSRCP.

He also hinted at revealing the reasons behind his resignation soon.

Rajasekhar’s exit is part of an ongoing exodus from the YSRCP following the change in State leadership. Five MLCs—Jayamangala Venkataramana, Pothula Sunitha, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, Karri Padmashree, and Rajasekhar—have now resigned.

A longtime YSRCP member, Rajasekhar contested the 2014 Assembly elections from Chilakaluripet but lost to TDP’s Prattipati Pullarao. He later accepted an MLC post from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

His resignation follows dissatisfaction over the appointment of Vidadala Rajini as the party’s in-charge for Chilakaluripet.

Speculation is rife that Rajasekhar will soon join the TDP, though no official confirmation has been made.