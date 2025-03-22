Andhra Pradesh government to set up 125 Autism Support Centres under Bhavitha initiative

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will set up 125 Autism Support Centres in urban local body government schools across 26 districts under the Bhavitha initiative of Samagra Shiksha Andhra Pradesh.
Approved as a pilot project by the Central government, the initiative aims to provide specialised support for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). If successful, the model could be implemented nationwide.
The centres will offer therapies such as applied behaviour analysis (ABA), speech therapy, occupational therapy, articulation and language testing, and life skill training. Each facility will be equipped with modern amenities and staffed by trained professionals to help children overcome developmental challenges.
Kona Shashidhar, Principal Secretary of State Education, emphasised that these centres mark a significant milestone as the first of their kind within a government education setup in India. He credited Samagra Shiksha and the Department of School Education for their support in approving the proposal and allocating funds. Shashidhar had advocated for the initiative during the PAB Budget meetings in Delhi.
Samagra Shiksha AP has been recognised nationally for its inclusive education efforts. Earlier this year, it received the Indian President Award for its Digitally Accessible Pedagogy, which aids children with special needs. Samagra Shiksha AP State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao stated that the initiative aims to integrate children with special needs (CwSN) into mainstream education.
He noted that Rs 27.75 lakh has been approved for constructing an autism centre at the municipal level. The centres will also work to sensitise families and communities about ASD.
Currently, 679 Bhavitha Centres operate within government schools, helping students transition into mainstream education. AP has the highest prevalence of autism in India, with over 10,000 students diagnosed under the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE).
With autism cases rising, the demand for specialised intervention is increasing. Presently, only a few NGOs and private clinics provide aid, which is insufficient. Government Senior Advisor for Inclusive Education, Ram Kamal, told TNIE that the Andhra Pradesh model of inclusive education uses digital tools to help children overcome learning barriers and ensure equal opportunities. The Centre has shown interest in adopting this, as evidenced by its funding approval for the 125 Autism Support Centres.