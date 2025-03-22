Andhra Pradesh government to set up 125 Autism Support Centres under Bhavitha initiative

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will set up 125 Autism Support Centres in urban local body government schools across 26 districts under the Bhavitha initiative of Samagra Shiksha Andhra Pradesh.

Approved as a pilot project by the Central government, the initiative aims to provide specialised support for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). If successful, the model could be implemented nationwide.

The centres will offer therapies such as applied behaviour analysis (ABA), speech therapy, occupational therapy, articulation and language testing, and life skill training. Each facility will be equipped with modern amenities and staffed by trained professionals to help children overcome developmental challenges.

Kona Shashidhar, Principal Secretary of State Education, emphasised that these centres mark a significant milestone as the first of their kind within a government education setup in India. He credited Samagra Shiksha and the Department of School Education for their support in approving the proposal and allocating funds. Shashidhar had advocated for the initiative during the PAB Budget meetings in Delhi.