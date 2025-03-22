Hoax bomb threat disrupts Tirupati Collectorate operations

TIRUPATI: A fake bomb threat email sent to Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar’s official mail on Friday evening triggered panic at the Collectorate.

The email, purportedly from individuals named Pandarinathan Mylisamy and Peters, claimed that Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted as a retaliatory act linked to suspected terrorist activities in Tamil Nadu.

Upon receiving the threat around 4 pm, the Collectorate staff alerted Tiruchanur police. Police immediately evacuated all employees, and the bomb squad was deployed to conduct a thorough search using detection equipment. The email also advised contacting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for bomb removal.

Tiruchanur police confirmed the threat was a hoax. However, the incident caused panic among employees, who rushed out of the offices upon hearing about the email.

Authorities are investigating the origin of the email and are taking necessary measures to prevent such disruptions.