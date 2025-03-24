TTD set to present its budget with an estimated outlay of Rs 5,500 crore on Monday

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board is all set to present its budget for 2025-26 with an estimated outlay of Rs 5,500 crore on Monday.

The TTD board meeting will approve the revised budget for 2024-25, which has marginally increased from the proposed outlay of Rs 5,142 crore, before presenting the budget for the Financial Year 2025-26.

The Hundi collection, a major revenue source of the TTD, is likely to increase to Rs 1,750 crore from the last fiscal’s Rs 1,611 crore, while Srivani Trust income is expected to be steady. However, the TTD board expects more income, supported by new development projects.

In a historic step — the third such instance in the TTD’s history — it plans to create a new department, recruiting a Director and a Deputy Director rank officials through an open process.

Additionally, a Deputy Executive Officer will be appointed to manage Srivari Seva, a voluntary service under the TTD Public Relations Office now. The TTD board proposes to institutionalise it as a separate department, acknowledging its significant role in the Tirumala temple programmes.

Another major item on the agenda of the meeting is TTD’s proposal to collaborate with Salar Jung Museum (SJM) in Hyderabad to revamp the Tirumala Museum, enhancing its exhibits for public viewing. The TTD board’s decisions will shape the future of this revered institution, balancing tradition with progressive administration.