Andhra government to launch 'Zero Poverty – P4 programme' on Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a platform is being created to enable the wealthy to support the underprivileged under the Zero Poverty – P4 programme, which will be launched on Ugadi.

Reviewing the final structure of the programme at an official meeting at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister made it clear that participation in P4 is entirely voluntary, and no one should be forced to contribute to it. NRIs can also take part in this initiative, much like the Janmabhoomi programme implemented during his previous tenure, which received widespread public support.

“The platform is open to anyone willing to offer support, and the government’s role is limited to connect donors with beneficiaries, and no additional financial aid will be provided by the State,” he said.

Naidu stressed the need to inspire the affluent to come forward to support the poverty eradication programme. It should be ensured that the selection of beneficiaries, termed ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (Golden Family) is free from errors. The donors will be referred to as Margadarsi (Guide).

Naidu also made it clear that the P4 programme is independent of the welfare schemes. For the launching event of P4 programme at Amaravati on Ugadi, at least one representative from each village, and one bus from every constituency will be arranged to bring participants. In the first phase, 20 lakh families will get the benefit, and the programme will continue until the State achieves the zero poverty rate, he added.