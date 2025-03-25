AP Chief Secretary directs officials to expedite RTGS data integration process

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Monday has directed officials to accelerate the integration of information for the completion of data lake which is essential to provide seamless services through WhatsApp Governance at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS).

To provide real-time weather updates to citizens and farmers, the State government is establishing the Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) Hub within RTGS. The weather alert hub is expected to be operational soon, providing timely and accurate weather insights.

Chairing a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat, Vijayanand assessed the progress of data integration. Stressing the need for swift completion, he urged officials to coordinate with department heads who have yet to submit their data, ensuring its timely inclusion to expedite the data lake’s creation.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the data lake should be developed in alignment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to enhance public services. He also reviewed the progress of WhatsApp Governance and expressed satisfaction with the expansion services. Special focus should be placed on enabling voice-based services, allowing users to send voice messages effortlessly and receive necessary services through an AI-driven system, he suggested.

With AI integration, citizens will be able to request government services through voice commands, and the system will automatically direct them to the appropriate service without complications.

The Chief Secretary also noted the rapid progress in data integration, reporting that every government department now has a Chief Data Technical Officer (CDTO) overseeing operations.