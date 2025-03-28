YSRCP wins Markapuram, Tripurantakam MPP posts after intense competition

ONGOLE: The YSRCP secured victories in two Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) elections held on Thursday for vacant positions in local Zilla Parishad (ZP) bodies.

The party retained its influence among MPTC members and field-level leaders, winning the Markapur and Tripurantakam MPP posts.

The election process was conducted peacefully, with police enforcing Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 at polling locations.

Additional District Election Authority and ZP CEO announced that Bandi Lakshmi Devi was elected as Markapur MPP Chairperson, while Aalla Subbamma secured the Tripurantakam MPP Chairperson post.

Political drama unfolded in Tripurantakam after YSRCP senior leader and MPP aspirant Aalla Anjaneya Reddy was arrested and remanded in Ongole jail following an SC/ST Atrocities Act case against him. In his absence, YSRCP leadership fielded his wife, Subbamma, as their official candidate, successfully securing the post.

YSRCP also won the Vice-MPP-1 post in Pullalacheruvu mandal, with Lingamgunta Ramulu declared the winner. Additionally, Sd Jaffer Sadik was elected as the co-opted member of Yerragondapalem.

District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Venkata Nayudu announced the results of four village panchayat Vice-Sarpanch elections. Y Venkateswarlu was elected as Vice-Sarpanch of Thurimella (Cumbham mandal), G Macherla of Peridepi (Kondapi), V Chiranjeevi of Alakurapadu (Tangutur), and J Narayanamma of Mittapalem (Tripurantakam mandal). These elections were held without party affiliations.