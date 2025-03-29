10 CPI Maoist members surrender, ASR SP vows to rehabilitate them

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten CPI (Maoist) members, including a senior leader with an Rs 8 lakh bounty, surrendered before Alluri Sitarama Raju District Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar on Friday.

The surrendered include one Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), one Area Committee Member (ACM), three Platoon Party Committee Members (PPCM), one RPC President of DAKMS, one RPC Militia member, one Militia Commander, one RPC Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM) member, and a minor Balala Sangham RPC member. Among them, Kadithi Rama alias Sammaiah (44) from Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, was the most high-profile surrender. He was involved in multiple deadly attacks, including the 2006 attack on NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation), where eight security personnel were killed, and the Murakinar Police Camp attack in Bijapur, which claimed 11 lives and resulted in the looting of 49 weapons. In 2009, he participated in an ambush in Laheri village that killed 17 security personnel, followed by another attack in Jaragati village in 2011 that left five security personnel dead.

Other key surrenders include Kovvasi Sukki alias Manju (22), an ACM from Kamavaram village in Sukma; Sodi Kosa (31), a PPCM from Potebhang village in Konta Tehsil; and Sodi Raju alias Raja (30), a PPCM from Jabbagatti village, Sukma. The group also includes Madakam Pojja alias Kikkiri Pojja (50), a DAKMS President; Muchaki Ganga (26), an RPC Militia member; Badisa Bhimaiah alias Bhima (30), a Militia Commander; and Kurasam Nagaraju (23), an RPC CNM member, all hailing from Bijapur. SP Amit said under the government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, the reward money on their heads would be provided to help them lead a peaceful life.