Andhra Pradesh government allocates Rs 600 crore to develop major roads, SHs unfit for repairs

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings (R&B) and Investments Minister BC Janardhan Reddy announced that Rs 600 crore has been allocated for the development of roads that are unfit for repair.

In a press release issued on Friday, the minister said the Roads and Buildings Department has prepared proposals to develop Major District Roads (MDRs) and State Highways (SHs) using the allocated funds. Janardhan Reddy stated that 20,000 kilometres of roads were made pothole-free at Rs 861 crore after the coalition government took office.

Since some roads were damaged beyond repair, the State government sanctioned Rs 600 crore for their development. Regarding MDRs, 86 works will be undertaken across 64 Assembly constituencies to develop 536 kilometres of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. For SHs, 139 works will be taken up in 99 constituencies to develop 896.41 kilometres of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

In total, 1,432.41 kilometers of roads will be developed with the allocated Rs 600 crore, the minister added.