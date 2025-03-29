NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh discuss cost-effective energy transition plan

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from NITI Aayog met Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Friday at his camp office in Vijayawada to discuss a strategic roadmap for advancing the AP’s energy sector. The discussions focused on formulating a cost-effective energy transition plan.

Vijayanand briefed the NITI Aayog team on the State government’s efforts to achieve Net Zero targets by 2047. He highlighted the 2024 Integrated Clean Energy Policy, which aims to establish renewable energy capacity exceeding 160 gigawatts (GW). The chief secretary emphasised that the State government is making significant strides in developing renewable energy sources, attracting investments, and initiating multiple projects.

Vijayanand noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub and NREDCAP JV Integrated Green Hydrogen Production Project near Visakhapatnam. He also informed the delegation about ongoing projects, including the production of Green Hydrogen and Electrolyzer Manufacturing by the Greenco Group in Kakinada, as well as Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) with a capacity of over 6,000 MW being developed by AP GENCO in collaboration with NHPC.

The NITI Aayog team shared details of their support to the Maharashtra government under its Energy Transition Plan and expressed readiness to assist Andhra Pradesh in achieving similar goals.

NITI Aayog also proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to support the State in achieving its Net Zero target by 2047 and facilitating a cost-effective energy transition.