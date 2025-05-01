TTD revises Break Darshan schedule till July 15; limits access to protocol dignitaries

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has revised the Break Darshan schedule at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala, effective from May 1.

The changes, approved by the TTD Board, will apply on all days except Thursdays and Fridays, while current timings will remain unchanged. The revised schedule will be implemented on a trial basis until July 15. During this period, Break Darshan will be reserved exclusively for protocol dignitaries, and all referral letters will be cancelled.

TTD said the move aims to streamline darshan and enhance the devotee experience.

As per the new timings: protocol dignitaries will have darshan at 5.45 am; referral category at 6.30 am; General Break at 6.45 am; SRIVANI (online or offline) at 10.15 am; people who wills to donate will have the tiime at 10.30 am; and the retired TTD employees will have the time at 11.00 am.

TTD Chairman attends Kanchi Peetham fete

The TTD Chairman BR Naidu attended the Uttaradhikari ceremony of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham held at the famous Kanchi shrine in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Sri Duddu Subrahmanya Ganesha Sharma of Annavaram was initiated into the monastic order by Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy, the Chief Pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

Vedapandithottama Sri Ganesh Sharma, who was appointed as the Uttaradhikari, was named Sri Satya Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Swamy. TTD Chairman, who attended the ceremony, presented the Vastrams to the Peetham and Uttaradhikari.

The Peethadhipathi Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy spoke to the TTD Chairman and recalled the inseparable relationship between Tirumala and Kanchi Peetha.

He expressed happiness that religious programmes are going well in AP under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.