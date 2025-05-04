Transmedia Entertainment City to come up in Andhra Pradesh soon

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark move to position the State as a global hub for entertainment, tourism, and digital innovation, the State government has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Creativeland Asia (CLA) to conceptualise and operationalise Creatorland-India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City.

Announced at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, the partnership will bring together immersive theme parks, gaming zones, AI-powered virtual production studios, global cinema co-production zones, and a Creatorland Academy to upskill youth in cutting-edge domains like VFX, AI, gaming, and immersive storytelling.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, AP Tourism Development Corporation MD and Tourism Authority CEO Amrapali Kata, and CLA Founder and Chairman Sajan Raj Kurup. Global entertainment leaders, including David Unger (Artists International), Andy Orrick (Studio Belong), Jani Guest (Creators Inc.), and Nicolas Granatino (Tara Gaming), were also present.

Durgesh said, “This is more than an infrastructure project. It’s a commitment to building an ecosystem for talent, innovation, and tourism. Creatorland will transform Andhra Pradesh into a cultural and economic powerhouse by combining entertainment, digital storytelling, and world-class production infrastructure.”