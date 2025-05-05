CPM urges CM Chandrababu Naidu to stop house demolitions in Andhra's Undi

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to stop the demolition of poor people’s houses and small shops in Undi constituency, which was allegedly ordered by local MLA and Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

In a letter on Sunday, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao condemned the bulldozing of over 700 houses and shops in Akividu, Palakoderu, Kalla and Undi mandals without providing alternative to the affected people, calling it unjust and inhumane.

In Palakoderu’s Alluri Sitarama Raju Nagar, 110 structures housing 130 families, mostly daily wage labourers, were targeted. “The demolitions aim to benefit wealthy landowners, and serve real estate interests,” he observed.

The CPM leader accused authorities of falsely blaming residents for canal pollution, ignoring illegal aqua ponds as the real cause. He demanded an immediate halt to demolitions, withdrawal of notices, provision of land or Rs 5 lakh per each affected family for housing.