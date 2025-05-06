Andhra Pradesh forensic labs achieve 96% case resolution rate: ADGP

VIJAYAWADA: Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) N Madhu Sudhan Reddy on Monday announced that the Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) and Regional Forensic Science Laboratories (RFSLs) have achieved a 96% case resolution rate, playing a crucial role in timely investigations.

Between January 1 and May 1, the forensic labs helped resolve 7,513 of the 7,793 registered cases.

Reddy stated that in high-profile cases such as rape, murder, POCSO offences, and disasters, the APFSL provides reports within three days, while suicide cases are cleared within 14 days.

To enhance the quality of investigations, the AP Police Department is conducting a Statewide Workshop from May 5 to 10, aimed at training investigating officers, doctors, and public prosecutors.

The programme will focus on forensic evidence management, proper collection procedures, chain of custody protocols, and modern scientific standards.

Speaking at the inaugural event held at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, ADGP Reddy and APFSL Director IG Palraju highlighted the critical role of forensic science in ensuring justice.

“With accuracy and fairness in probe, guilty parties are swiftly punished and the innocent are exonerated,” they said. They revealed APFSL will conduct district-level training sessions covering DNA analysis, biology, toxicology, narcotics, cyber forensics, document verification, and ballistics.

A Centre of Excellence in forensic science, being constructed at a cost of `250 crore in Thullur, is expected to be operational by March 2027.